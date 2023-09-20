U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Tyler Hatmaker, a musician with the Marine Forces Reserve Band, Marine Forces Reserve, tours his hometown of Cleveland, Tennessee, as part of the band's 2023 fall tour to build community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898446
|VIRIN:
|230912-M-WM968-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109906635
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, TN, US
|Hometown:
|CLEVELAND, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Sound of a Hometown Hero, by Cpl Bernadette Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
