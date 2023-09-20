Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Sound of a Hometown Hero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEVELAND, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brandon Tyler Hatmaker, a musician with the Marine Forces Reserve Band, Marine Forces Reserve, tours his hometown of Cleveland, Tennessee, as part of the band's 2023 fall tour to build community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bernadette Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898446
    VIRIN: 230912-M-WM968-1001
    Filename: DOD_109906635
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: CLEVELAND, TN, US 
    Hometown: CLEVELAND, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Sound of a Hometown Hero, by Cpl Bernadette Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRC
    ERR
    4th Marine Corps District
    RS Nashville
    4MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT