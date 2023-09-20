California Capital Airshow 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the public visit with Airmen from Team Travis during the California Capital Airshow at Mather Airport in Sacramento, California, Sept. 24, 2023. Airmen representing various units from Travis Air Force Base participated in the event to share the mission of Air Mobility Command.