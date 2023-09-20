Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready for RAT?

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Joint Base Charleston practice expeditionary skills in a field exercise culminating their pre-deployment Ready Airmen Training week. RAT training is a one-week intensive course preparing diverse career fields for work in a contested environment and potential cross-functional duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 14:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898442
    VIRIN: 230926-F-SC242-9001
    Filename: DOD_109906611
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SC, US

    TAGS

    CBRN
    1CTCS
    training
    field exercise
    RAT

