U.S. Air Force Airmen from Joint Base Charleston practice expeditionary skills in a field exercise culminating their pre-deployment Ready Airmen Training week. RAT training is a one-week intensive course preparing diverse career fields for work in a contested environment and potential cross-functional duties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 14:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898442
|VIRIN:
|230926-F-SC242-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109906611
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ready for RAT?, by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
