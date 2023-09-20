Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Spark Tank submission 2024

    ITALY

    09.26.2023

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bolton, 31st Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics intel representative, presents an Adaptive Rapid Reload Kit idea for the 2024 Spark Tank submission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898428
    VIRIN: 230926-F-SH233-1003
    Filename: DOD_109906456
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    sfs
    ARRK
    3d printing
    m300 grenade launcher

