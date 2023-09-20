U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Bolton, 31st Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics intel representative, presents an Adaptive Rapid Reload Kit idea for the 2024 Spark Tank submission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 13:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898428
|VIRIN:
|230926-F-SH233-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109906456
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Aviano Spark Tank submission 2024, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
