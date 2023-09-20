Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airman Dorm Tour Video

    TYNDALL AIR, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Venessa Armenta 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Virtual tour video of the new Airman dorm facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, September 19, 2023. The ability to provide a virtual tour of a building that has not yet been completed is a result of the digital twin system which is controlled by Installation Resilience Operation Command and Control. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898420
    VIRIN: 220809-F-F3502-1001
    Filename: DOD_109906404
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TYNDALL AIR, FL, US

    AFMC
    AFCEC
    Team Tyndall
    Tyndall Rebuild

