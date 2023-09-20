Virtual tour video of the new Airman dorm facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, September 19, 2023. The ability to provide a virtual tour of a building that has not yet been completed is a result of the digital twin system which is controlled by Installation Resilience Operation Command and Control. (Courtesy Video)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 13:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898420
|VIRIN:
|220809-F-F3502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109906404
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tyndall Airman Dorm Tour Video, by Venessa Armenta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
