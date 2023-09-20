Teaching Essentials Course Audit Track Welcome Video

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Teaching Essentials Course (TEC) audit track is offered by the Air University Teaching and Learning Center. The audit track provides learners the opportunity to explore evidence-informed teaching and learning strategies that promote student-centered learning in inclusive, multi-modal military educational environments. You can navigate through every lesson in the order in which you choose. There are no completion requirements, and we encourage you to use these resources as you see fit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 12:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898418
    VIRIN: 230925-O-RH006-4475
    Filename: DOD_109906358
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

