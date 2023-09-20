The Teaching Essentials Course (TEC) is a core program of the Air University Teaching & Learning Center. Through both certificate and audit (i.e., a la carte) tracks, the TEC provides opportunities to explore evidence-informed teaching and learning strategies that promote student-centered learning in inclusive, multi-modal military educational environments. The TEC encourages student-centered learning by promoting flexible instruction to serve a diverse community of adult learners.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 11:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898417
|VIRIN:
|230922-O-RH006-4380
|Filename:
|DOD_109906265
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Teaching Essentials Course Welcome Video, by Ramona Henson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT