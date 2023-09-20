Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teaching Essentials Course Welcome Video

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Teaching Essentials Course (TEC) is a core program of the Air University Teaching & Learning Center. Through both certificate and audit (i.e., a la carte) tracks, the TEC provides opportunities to explore evidence-informed teaching and learning strategies that promote student-centered learning in inclusive, multi-modal military educational environments. The TEC encourages student-centered learning by promoting flexible instruction to serve a diverse community of adult learners.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 11:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    TEC
    AUTLC
    Teaching Essentials Course

