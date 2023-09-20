Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHHC Underwater Archaeology Conservation Lab

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Abigayle Lutz 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Aug. 30, 2023) A video on the Naval History and Heritage Command's Underwater Archaeology Conservation, Research, and Archaeology Laboratory (CORAL). The NHHC CORAL is responsible for the stabilization, treatment, preservation, research, and curation of Navy artifacts recovered from sunken and terrestrial military craft. Conservation is an integral part of any underwater archaeology program as artifacts from submerged archaeological sites require special preservation care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898408
    VIRIN: 230926-N-FK318-1001
    PIN: 230926
    Filename: DOD_109906231
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NHHC Underwater Archaeology Conservation Lab, by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    conservation
    Navy history
    Underwater Archaeology
    NHHC

