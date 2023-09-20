WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Aug. 30, 2023) A video on the Naval History and Heritage Command’s Underwater Archaeology Conservation, Research, and Archaeology Laboratory (CORAL). The NHHC CORAL is responsible for the stabilization, treatment, preservation, research, and curation of Navy artifacts recovered from sunken and terrestrial military craft. Conservation is an integral part of any underwater archaeology program as artifacts from submerged archaeological sites require special preservation care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 12:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898408
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-FK318-1001
|PIN:
|230926
|Filename:
|DOD_109906231
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NHHC Underwater Archaeology Conservation Lab, by PO1 Abigayle Lutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
