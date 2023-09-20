NHHC Underwater Archaeology Conservation Lab

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Aug. 30, 2023) A video on the Naval History and Heritage Command’s Underwater Archaeology Conservation, Research, and Archaeology Laboratory (CORAL). The NHHC CORAL is responsible for the stabilization, treatment, preservation, research, and curation of Navy artifacts recovered from sunken and terrestrial military craft. Conservation is an integral part of any underwater archaeology program as artifacts from submerged archaeological sites require special preservation care. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Abigayle Lutz)