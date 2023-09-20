Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's in the kit of a mountaineering soldier?

    SLOVENIA

    06.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Mountain warfare requires specialist tactical and technical training. A physically fit soldier does not necessarily mean they will perform adequately at high altitude. The body must adjust to thinner mountain air and needs to develop climbing muscles. The NATO Mountain Warfare Centre of Excellence in Slovenia runs courses for NATO Allies and partners to help their armed forces prepare for mountainous environments. To be able to operate in the mountains, soldiers need to be able to carry a lot of kit. In this piece, First Warrant Officer Sebastian Silar from the NATO Mountain Warfare Centre of Excellence explains what a soldier deployed to the mountains usually carries in their backpacks.

    TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH
    Sebastian Silar, Slovenian Armed Forces

    GRAPHIC: Sebastian Silar, Slovenian Armed Forces

    ‘Hello, my name is Sebastian Silar.
    I am an instructor in the NATO
    Mountain Warfare Center of Excellence.
    And today I will present to you
    how to pack the backpack
    for the mountains.’

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    WHAT’S IN THE KIT?

    ‘The preparations for the
    mountains are starting at home.
    So you need to be well prepared.
    So you need to do a route plan in the map.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #1 MAP

    Orientate yourself with a compass or G.P.S.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #2 COMPASS OR GPS

    You need extra gloves and cap and sunglasses.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #3 GLOVES AND CAP
    #4 SUNGLASSES

    Rain cover for the backpack.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #5 RAIN COVER

    Headlamp.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #6 HEADLAMP

    And something to write.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #7 NOTEBOOK

    So first, when we come below the wall,
    you need to put the helmet on your head.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #8 HELMET

    If you go via ferrata, you will need a ferrata set.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #9 FERRATA SET

    Harness.

    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #10 HARNESS

    Gloves.


    —TEXT ON SCREEN-
    #11 GLOVES

    Some carabiners for belaying.
    And loops for doing some manoeuvres.

    #12 CARABINERS AND LOOPS

    You need also the rope.

    #13 ROPE

    What is also in the backpack, so it's a
    Gore-Tex raincoat.

    #14 RAINCOAT

    Spare clothes.

    #15 SPARE CLOTHES

    So this is a long sleeve, long pants, socks.

    And first aid.

    #16 FIRST AID

    So all this stuff is for the summer, hiking or climbing in the mountains.

    For winter equipment, what do we need?

    We will start with the poles.

    #17 POLES

    This we can also use for ski poles or just walking poles.

    When we have snow, we need to have these three pieces.

    This is an avalanche beacon.

    #18 AVALANCHE BEACON

    Avalanche probe.

    #19 AVALANCHE PROBE

    And avalanche shovel.

    #20 AVALANCHE SHOVEL

    Ice axe.

    #21 ICE AXE

    And crampons.

    #22 CRAMPONS

    And we have also here for skiing.
    We use the foldable skis.

    #23 FOLDING SKIS

    They are very good for when we go from skiing to climbing.

    So it's like this. Turn around. Just clip here and here. And there are our skis.
    So the skin works in one direction.
    So it's slide down.
    Because of this hair you can easily go uphill.
    Even in the summertime when we go to the mountains, we can find some snow.

    So for that we need the ice axe or crampons.
    And we have also the big slopes like glaciers and
    we can also go to ski in summer time.

    BACKPACK WEIGHT
    SUMMER: - 20KG
    WINTER: - 30KG
    + WEAPONS, FOOD AND WATER


    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 11:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898386
    VIRIN: 230926-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109906062
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: SI

    TAGS

    Natochannel

