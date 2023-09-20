What's in the kit of a mountaineering soldier?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898385" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mountain warfare requires specialist tactical and technical training. A physically fit soldier does not necessarily mean they will perform adequately at high altitude. The body must adjust to thinner mountain air and needs to develop climbing muscles. The NATO Mountain Warfare Centre of Excellence in Slovenia runs courses for NATO Allies and partners to help their armed forces prepare for mountainous environments. To be able to operate in the mountains, soldiers need to be able to carry a lot of kit. In this piece, First Warrant Officer Sebastian Silar from the NATO Mountain Warfare Centre of Excellence explains what a soldier deployed to the mountains usually carries in their backpacks.



TRANSCRIPT (AUDIO AND TEXT ON SCREEN)



—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH

Sebastian Silar, Slovenian Armed Forces



GRAPHIC: Sebastian Silar, Slovenian Armed Forces



‘Hello, my name is Sebastian Silar.

I am an instructor in the NATO

Mountain Warfare Center of Excellence.

And today I will present to you

how to pack the backpack

for the mountains.’



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

WHAT’S IN THE KIT?



‘The preparations for the

mountains are starting at home.

So you need to be well prepared.

So you need to do a route plan in the map.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#1 MAP



Orientate yourself with a compass or G.P.S.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#2 COMPASS OR GPS



You need extra gloves and cap and sunglasses.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#3 GLOVES AND CAP

#4 SUNGLASSES



Rain cover for the backpack.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#5 RAIN COVER



Headlamp.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#6 HEADLAMP



And something to write.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#7 NOTEBOOK



So first, when we come below the wall,

you need to put the helmet on your head.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#8 HELMET



If you go via ferrata, you will need a ferrata set.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#9 FERRATA SET



Harness.



—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#10 HARNESS



Gloves.





—TEXT ON SCREEN-

#11 GLOVES



Some carabiners for belaying.

And loops for doing some manoeuvres.



#12 CARABINERS AND LOOPS



You need also the rope.



#13 ROPE



What is also in the backpack, so it's a

Gore-Tex raincoat.



#14 RAINCOAT



Spare clothes.



#15 SPARE CLOTHES



So this is a long sleeve, long pants, socks.



And first aid.



#16 FIRST AID



So all this stuff is for the summer, hiking or climbing in the mountains.



For winter equipment, what do we need?



We will start with the poles.



#17 POLES



This we can also use for ski poles or just walking poles.



When we have snow, we need to have these three pieces.



This is an avalanche beacon.



#18 AVALANCHE BEACON



Avalanche probe.



#19 AVALANCHE PROBE



And avalanche shovel.



#20 AVALANCHE SHOVEL



Ice axe.



#21 ICE AXE



And crampons.



#22 CRAMPONS



And we have also here for skiing.

We use the foldable skis.



#23 FOLDING SKIS



They are very good for when we go from skiing to climbing.



So it's like this. Turn around. Just clip here and here. And there are our skis.

So the skin works in one direction.

So it's slide down.

Because of this hair you can easily go uphill.

Even in the summertime when we go to the mountains, we can find some snow.



So for that we need the ice axe or crampons.

And we have also the big slopes like glaciers and

we can also go to ski in summer time.



BACKPACK WEIGHT

SUMMER: - 20KG

WINTER: - 30KG

+ WEAPONS, FOOD AND WATER





END



Usage rights



This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.