Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over New Hampshire BRoll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The gates of New Hampshire’s only Air National Guard Base were open to the public for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During the event, more than 70,000 members of the community had the opportunity to watch world-class aerial performers, tour military equipment static displays from as far away as Australia, and explore indoor and outdoor STEM demonstrations while being immersed in an international military experience. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898380
    VIRIN: 230926-Z-TW741-1001
    Filename: DOD_109905997
    Length: 00:13:42
    Location: NH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over New Hampshire BRoll Package, by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show
    National Guard
    New Hampshire
    Royal Australian Air Force
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Thunder Over New Hampshire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT