Thunder Over New Hampshire BRoll Package

The gates of New Hampshire’s only Air National Guard Base were open to the public for the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, Sept. 9-10, 2023 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During the event, more than 70,000 members of the community had the opportunity to watch world-class aerial performers, tour military equipment static displays from as far away as Australia, and explore indoor and outdoor STEM demonstrations while being immersed in an international military experience. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)