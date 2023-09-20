video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



I am an American Soldier.



I am a warrior and a member of a team.



I serve the people of the United States, and live the Army Values.



I will always place the mission first.



I will never accept defeat.



I will never quit.



I will never leave a fallen comrade.



I am disciplined, physically and mentally tough, trained and proficient in my warrior tasks and drills.



I always maintain my arms, my equipment and myself.



I am an expert and I am a professional.



I stand ready to deploy, engage, and destroy, the enemies of the United States of America in close combat.



I am a guardian of freedom and the American way of life.



I am an American Soldier.