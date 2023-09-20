Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    84th Training Command

    I am an American Soldier.

    I am a warrior and a member of a team.

    I serve the people of the United States, and live the Army Values.

    I will always place the mission first.

    I will never accept defeat.

    I will never quit.

    I will never leave a fallen comrade.

    I am disciplined, physically and mentally tough, trained and proficient in my warrior tasks and drills.

    I always maintain my arms, my equipment and myself.

    I am an expert and I am a professional.

    I stand ready to deploy, engage, and destroy, the enemies of the United States of America in close combat.

    I am a guardian of freedom and the American way of life.

    I am an American Soldier.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:35
    Category: Commercials
    VIRIN: 230923-A-UC014-1001
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, I am an American Soldier, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    weeklyvideos
    #84thtrainingcommand #ArmyReserve #people #readiness #modernization #Soldier #Soldierscreed #ArmyVal

