I am an American Soldier.
I am a warrior and a member of a team.
I serve the people of the United States, and live the Army Values.
I will always place the mission first.
I will never accept defeat.
I will never quit.
I will never leave a fallen comrade.
I am disciplined, physically and mentally tough, trained and proficient in my warrior tasks and drills.
I always maintain my arms, my equipment and myself.
I am an expert and I am a professional.
I stand ready to deploy, engage, and destroy, the enemies of the United States of America in close combat.
I am a guardian of freedom and the American way of life.
I am an American Soldier.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:35
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|898379
|VIRIN:
|230923-A-UC014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109905992
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, I am an American Soldier, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
