    Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

    UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Military members from each service spread awareness for Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, Sep. 21, 2023 at the Defense Information School, Fort Meade, Maryland. Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month is observed in September every year. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    USCG
    Marines
    US Army
    US Navy
    USAF

