Military members from each service spread awareness for Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, Sep. 21, 2023 at the Defense Information School, Fort Meade, Maryland. Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month is observed in September every year. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898377
|VIRIN:
|230921-G-ZP826-7278
|Filename:
|DOD_109905985
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
