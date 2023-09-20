Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Combat Fitness Test

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army NATO Brigade held an Army Combat Fitness Test Sept. 26 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The brigade provides support to roughly 1,300 Soldiers and their families to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance, maintain our joint and multinational partnerships and enhance the alliance. The brigade is the U.S. Army support element for U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO force structure organizations across 82 locations in 22 countries.

