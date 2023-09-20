Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army NATO Brigade held an Army Combat Fitness Test Sept. 26 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The brigade provides support to roughly 1,300 Soldiers and their families to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance, maintain our joint and multinational partnerships and enhance the alliance. The brigade is the U.S. Army support element for U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO force structure organizations across 82 locations in 22 countries.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 07:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898355
|VIRIN:
|230926-A-QI808-1000
|PIN:
|230926
|Filename:
|DOD_109905869
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
