video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898355" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army NATO Brigade held an Army Combat Fitness Test Sept. 26 at Sembach Kaserne in Germany. The brigade provides support to roughly 1,300 Soldiers and their families to provide ready and resilient Soldiers to the NATO alliance, maintain our joint and multinational partnerships and enhance the alliance. The brigade is the U.S. Army support element for U.S. Soldiers assigned to NATO force structure organizations across 82 locations in 22 countries.