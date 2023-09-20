Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Reaper, maneuver M1A2 Abrams Tanks in preparation for a combined live fire exercise during exercise Bright Star 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOHAMED NEGUIB MILITARY BASE, EGYPT

    09.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Reaper, maneuver M1A2 Abrams Tanks in preparation for a combined live fire exercise during exercise Bright Star 2023, Sept.10, 2023, at Mohamed Neguib Military Base, Egypt. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios.-- (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898353
    VIRIN: 230912-A-SV080-1004
    Filename: DOD_109905842
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: MOHAMED NEGUIB MILITARY BASE, EG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Reaper, maneuver M1A2 Abrams Tanks in preparation for a combined live fire exercise during exercise Bright Star 2023, by SGT Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Soldiers
    Egypt
    CALFEX
    BrightStar23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT