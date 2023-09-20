U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Reaper, maneuver M1A2 Abrams Tanks in preparation for a combined live fire exercise during exercise Bright Star 2023, Sept.10, 2023, at Mohamed Neguib Military Base, Egypt. Bright Star 2023 is a multilateral U.S. Central Command exercise held with the Arab Republic of Egypt across air, land and sea domains that promotes and enhances regional security and cooperation, and improves interoperability in irregular warfare against hybrid threat scenarios.-- (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898353
|VIRIN:
|230912-A-SV080-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109905842
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|MOHAMED NEGUIB MILITARY BASE, EG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
