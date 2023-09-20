NATO Allies and partners train together in exercise Rapid Trident 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Republic of Moldova, Romania and the United States trained in Moldova during exercise Rapid Trident 2023, strengthening relations between NATO Allies and long-time NATO partner Moldova.

NATO Allies Romania and the United States strengthened their relations with the Republic of Moldova – a NATO partner – through exercise Rapid Trident 2023, recently held in Moldova.





Troops from the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division, currently deployed to Romania, and the Romanian Army trained in land navigation, small unit tactics and combat casualty care, alongside more than 200 soldiers from the Moldovan Army. As they worked through training drills, the soldiers became acquainted with each other’s standard operating procedures, improving their ability to work effectively together in a crisis situation.





Bordering Romania and Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1994, the country joined NATO’s Partnership for Peace programme. The Partnership for Peace is a programme of practical bilateral cooperation between individual Euro-Atlantic partner countries and NATO. It allows partners to build up an individual relationship with NATO, choosing their own priorities for cooperation. While constitutionally neutral, Moldova has sought to draw closer to Euro-Atlantic institutions in recent years. Following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine in 2022 – which was carried out against the backdrop of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 - NATO Allies pledged to help build Moldovan institutions and increase their resilience against malign outside interference, in light of the deteriorating security environment





Footage includes shots of Moldovan and US Army soldiers navigating through the woods, hiding in positions, as well as US Army soldiers launching an unmanned aerial vehicle. Footage also includes interviews with Major Vitalie Creciun, Moldovan Armed Forces, and Captain Vince Bartram, US Army.

---SHOTLIST—

(00:00) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (MUTED) – AERIAL SHOTS OF THE TRAINING AREA IN THE REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA

(00:23) VARIOUS SHOTS – MOLDOVAN CONSCRIPTS IN POSITIONS OUT ON THE FIELD

(00:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS APPLYING CAMOUFLAGE MAKE-UP

(00:38) VARIOUS SHOTS – MOLDOVAN AND US ARMY SOLDIERS LINING UP FOR THE EXERCISE

(00:52) MEDIUM SHOT – MOLDOVAN AND US ARMY SOLDIERS TAKING THEIR PLACES IN TRANSPORT VEHICLES

(00:55) MEDIUM SHOT - MOLDOVAN AND US ARMY SOLDIERS JUMP OUT OF A TRANSPORT VEHICLE

(01:00) VARIOUS SHOTS - MOLDOVAN AND US ARMY SOLDIERS HIDING AND NAVIGATING THROUGH THE WOODS

(01:53) WIDE SHOT – MOLDOVAN AND US ARMY SOLDIERS WALKING THROUGH A TUNNEL

(01:59) VARIOUS SHOTS - MOLDOVAN AND US ARMY SOLDIERS HIDING AND NAVIGATING THROUGH THE WOODS

(02:17) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY SOLDIERS PREPARING AND LAUNCHING AN UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE

(02:34) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - MAJOR VITALIE CRECIUN, BATTALION COMMANDER, 21ST INFANTRY, 2ND BRIGADE, MOLDOVAN ARMED FORCES

“In this training was involved artillery and the infantry as well. So, I think the main goal was how to manoeuvre infantry and use artillery to call for fire. I think it was a very, very important goal for us.”



(02:49) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - MAJOR VITALIE CRECIUN, BATTALION COMMANDER, 21ST INFANTRY, 2ND BRIGADE, MOLDOVAN ARMED FORCES

“My view as a battalion commander, to train with different countries or different nations together, for me, it's a different experience. Many countries may have a different experience, but that happens, and we just having this exercise together, we are sharing ways from information that they have already and many or some events may happen to us, and we are sharing to other countries. I would say it's a big exchange of experience for the partnership, and I see it in a positive way.”



(03:22) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN VINCE BARTRAM, COMPANY COMMANDER, BRAVO COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 327 INFANTRY REGIMENT, 101ST AIRBORNE DIVISION, US ARMY



“We're currently outside of Chișinău, Moldova, doing a training exercise in the local area out here with the Moldovan army. It's called Rapid Trident 23. The purpose of this exercise is to integrate infantry with the artillery world and then with forward observers tying those three together and how they can make us more effective, as well as using overhead UAS technology, drones and different recon assets.”



(03:47) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN VINCE BARTRAM, COMPANY COMMANDER, BRAVO COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 327 INFANTRY REGIMENT, 101ST AIRBORNE DIVISION, US ARMY



“We've got a lot of different partners out here in Eastern Europe that we've worked with in the past, Romania specifically. A lot that I've worked with personally as well. And just increasing overall security and interoperability in this region is something that we want to strive for.”



(04:02) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN VINCE BARTRAM, COMPANY COMMANDER, BRAVO COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 327 INFANTRY REGIMENT, 101ST AIRBORNE DIVISION, US ARMY



“I think it's important just to know how we fight, how they fight, how we fight and how we can fight together because they respect, you know, our customs and how we like to operate, and we respect theirs. And we're just trying to find a way to tie those together to make us as effective as we can be. You know, if something ever occurs that would require us to work together and integrate a secure force. “



(04:27) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) - CAPTAIN VINCE BARTRAM, COMPANY COMMANDER, BRAVO COMPANY, 2ND BATTALION, 327 INFANTRY REGIMENT, 101ST AIRBORNE DIVISION, US ARMY



“One of the biggest pieces that we've been trying to push is integration of indirect fires. And then the forward observers who is, you know, the individual embedded with the infantry who is trying to get eyes on the enemy target and then can call for fire on that target. So, learning how to integrate those systems, learning how to plan for those systems is something that they've really improved on in the past couple of days. So, they're already learning how to set the conditions to make it, giving them the upper hand on the battlefield.”



