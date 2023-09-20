Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332d Firefighters conduct live-fire training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chris Sommers 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training. The trainings - flash-over and roll-over as well as response and extinguishment - increase a firefighter's proficiency in battling fires. Live-fire structural training prepares firefighters to recognize, anticipate avoid the dangers of fires that ignite instantaneously and roll over their heads. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 03:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898346
    VIRIN: 230726-F-EP422-8553
    Filename: DOD_109905722
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332d Firefighters conduct live-fire training, by SSgt Chris Sommers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Training
    332d AEW
    332d ECES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT