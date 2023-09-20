332d Firefighters conduct live-fire training

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conduct live-fire training. The trainings - flash-over and roll-over as well as response and extinguishment - increase a firefighter's proficiency in battling fires. Live-fire structural training prepares firefighters to recognize, anticipate avoid the dangers of fires that ignite instantaneously and roll over their heads. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sommers)
|07.26.2023
|09.26.2023 03:27
|B-Roll
