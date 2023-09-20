Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USV Ranger Yokosuka Visit - PACUP

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230926-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (September 26, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessel Ranger, part of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One, visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a transit of the Pacific Ocean. The mission of USVDIV-1 is to test, evaluate, and operate in support of integrating medium and large unmanned surface vessels, and conduct developmental operations for the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 00:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898341
    VIRIN: 230926-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109905535
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, USV Ranger Yokosuka Visit - PACUP, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ranger
    USV
    Navy
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Unmanned Surface Vessel

