USV Ranger Yokosuka Visit - PACUP

230926-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (September 26, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessel Ranger, part of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One, visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a transit of the Pacific Ocean. The mission of USVDIV-1 is to test, evaluate, and operate in support of integrating medium and large unmanned surface vessels, and conduct developmental operations for the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 00:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898341
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109905535
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
