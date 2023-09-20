USV Ranger Yokosuka Visit - PACUP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230926-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA (September 26, 2023) The U.S. Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessel Ranger, part of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division One, visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a transit of the Pacific Ocean. The mission of USVDIV-1 is to test, evaluate, and operate in support of integrating medium and large unmanned surface vessels, and conduct developmental operations for the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch/Released)