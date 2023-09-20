Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Talks About Preventing Suicide

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This Suicide Prevention Month and beyond we must promote psychological health and suicide awareness and prevention, and encourage Sailors, Marines, and civilians to access behavioral health and emotional well-being resources, when needed.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 23:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898339
    VIRIN: 230925-N-JG078-6865
    Filename: DOD_109905438
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention Month
    SECNAV78
    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro

