Lahaina's Resilience: JTF-50 Supports Maui Community Return

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898337" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Task Force Maui, Joint Task Force 50 (JTF-50), facilitate access to select community members authorized to return to their residences in the initial stage of reentry operations in Lahaina, Maui, Sept. 25, 2023. In support of Maui County authorities, JTF-50, composed of the Hawaii Army and Air National Guard, U.S. Army Active Duty and Reserve and U.S. Navy, is dedicated to the safety and recovery of affected Maui residents, coordinating with local first responders and adhering strictly to local, state and federal guidelines and laws. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)