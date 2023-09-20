Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. SAT JRTC 23-10

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) on Sept. 24, 2023. SAT was conducted prior to a night jump that would take place later that day. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898324
    VIRIN: 230924-A-ID763-5236
    Filename: DOD_109905087
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. SAT JRTC 23-10, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    SAT
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

