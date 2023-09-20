Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct Sustained Airborne Training (SAT) on Sept. 24, 2023. SAT was conducted prior to a night jump that would take place later that day. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 18:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898324
|VIRIN:
|230924-A-ID763-5236
|Filename:
|DOD_109905087
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div. SAT JRTC 23-10, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
