Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade board aircraft during JRTC on Sept. 24, 2023, Alexandria, LA. The jump will kick off the start of the Brigade's JRTC rotation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898321
|VIRIN:
|230924-A-ID763-3700
|Filename:
|DOD_109905056
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 2nd BCT Boards C17 JRTC 23-10, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT