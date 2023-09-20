Emily, MN Soldier Wins Generation 3Gun Championships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Jon Wiedell won both the Open Division and Overall Champion titles at the 2023 Generation 3Gun Match in Iberia, Missouri September 8 -10. The Emily, Minnesota native is a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia.



Read the full story at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454243/us-army-soldiers-sweep-generation-iii-3-gun-championships