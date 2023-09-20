Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The last of the wildcards: 9th FMSU inactivation Pt.3

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Pfc. Koltyn Omarah 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 1st Infantry Division conducted an inactivation ceremony for the 9th Financial Management Support Unit, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., at the Riley’s Community Center on Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 7. 2023. After 80 years of service, the colors of the 9th FMSU were cased, signifying the successful completion of the unit’s service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. 1st Class Koltyn O'Marah)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898311
    VIRIN: 230907-A-OY161-9894
    Filename: DOD_109904904
    Length: 00:10:33
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    This work, The last of the wildcards: 9th FMSU inactivation Pt.3, by PFC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    Inactivation
    1NCO

