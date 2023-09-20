The last of the wildcards: 9th FMSU inactivation Pt.3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Infantry Division conducted an inactivation ceremony for the 9th Financial Management Support Unit, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., at the Riley’s Community Center on Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 7. 2023. After 80 years of service, the colors of the 9th FMSU were cased, signifying the successful completion of the unit’s service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. 1st Class Koltyn O'Marah)