Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden and Vice President Harris host a meeting with the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden and Vice President Harris host a meeting with the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 17:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 898310
    Filename: DOD_109904896
    Length: 00:16:34
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and Vice President Harris host a meeting with the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joe Biden
    Historically Black Colleges and Universities
    Kamala Harris

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT