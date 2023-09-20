The 1st Infantry Division conducted an inactivation ceremony for the 9th Financial Management Support Unit, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Inf. Div., at the Riley’s Community Center on Fort Riley, Kansas, Sept. 7. 2023. After 80 years of service, the colors of the 9th FMSU were cased, signifying the successful completion of the unit’s service to the nation. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. 1st Class Koltyn O'Marah)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898309
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-OY161-5742
|Filename:
|DOD_109904882
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The last of the wildcards: 9th FMSU inactivation Pt.2, by PFC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
