Thunderstrike II is an innovative training program run by the National Security Innovation Network’s (NSIN) Adaptive Threat Force (ATF) to train warfighters against realistic, adaptive, and cohesive forces that reflect the modern capabilities of adversarial threats.
During Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 2-198th Armored Regiment participated in live, unscripted, force-on-force scenarios to experiment with how the Army needs to train and condition its units to fight in multi-domain warfare.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898308
|VIRIN:
|230815-O-LY591-1122
|Filename:
|DOD_109904880
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Helicopter Lands during Thunderstrike II, an Immersive Training for Multi-Domain Environments, by David Overy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers Experiment with Electronic Warfare in Contested Environment
Training exercise
Camp Shelby
Technology
