    Helicopter Lands during Thunderstrike II, an Immersive Training for Multi-Domain Environments

    CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by David Overy 

    National Security Innovation Network

    Thunderstrike II is an innovative training program run by the National Security Innovation Network’s (NSIN) Adaptive Threat Force (ATF) to train warfighters against realistic, adaptive, and cohesive forces that reflect the modern capabilities of adversarial threats.

    During Thunderstrike II at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi National Guard Soldiers of the 2-198th Armored Regiment participated in live, unscripted, force-on-force scenarios to experiment with how the Army needs to train and condition its units to fight in multi-domain warfare.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 17:25
    Location: CAMP SHELBY JOINT FORCES TRAINING CENTER, MS, US

