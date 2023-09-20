Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a joint statement signing ceremony with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi at the Department of State

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a joint statement signing ceremony with Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi at the Department of State.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 17:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 898303
    Filename: DOD_109904826
    Length: 00:09:35
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken
    Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT