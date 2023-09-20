2023 Gold Star Retreat at Camp Dawson, WV

Gold Star family members from all branches of service attend the West Virginia National Guard's annual Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on Sept. 23-25, 2023.
The annual retreat is hosted each year to honor and remember service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during military service.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898293
|VIRIN:
|230924-A-BS255-4677
|Filename:
|DOD_109904645
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
