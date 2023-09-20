Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Gold Star Retreat at Camp Dawson, WV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Gold Star family members from all branches of service attend the West Virginia National Guard's annual Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on Sept. 23-25, 2023.
    The annual retreat is hosted each year to honor and remember service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during military service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898293
    VIRIN: 230924-A-BS255-4677
    Filename: DOD_109904645
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Gold Star Retreat at Camp Dawson, WV, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat Camp Dawson Regional Training Institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT