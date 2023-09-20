Team Dover Airmen discuss the impact of losing someone to Suicide on August 30, 2023 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. September is National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 14:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|898291
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-PU288-1022
|Filename:
|DOD_109904640
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pebble in a pond: National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month 2023, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
