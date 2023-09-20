Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pebble in a pond: National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover Airmen discuss the impact of losing someone to Suicide on August 30, 2023 at Dover Air Force Base, Del. September is National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 14:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898291
    VIRIN: 230830-F-PU288-1022
    Filename: DOD_109904640
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pebble in a pond: National Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month 2023, by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Suicide Awareness
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT