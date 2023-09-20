Breanna Pelleschi, True North lead licensed clinical social worker, talks about mental wellness on Sept. 25, 2023, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Mental Wellness is a crucial part of a person's overall well-being. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898288
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-IF976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109904564
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mental Wellness: How charged is YOUR battery?, by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT