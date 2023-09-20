Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Wellness: How charged is YOUR battery?

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Breanna Pelleschi, True North lead licensed clinical social worker, talks about mental wellness on Sept. 25, 2023, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Mental Wellness is a crucial part of a person's overall well-being. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 14:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898288
    VIRIN: 230925-F-IF976-1001
    Filename: DOD_109904564
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: US

    Mental Health
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    Team Dover
    True North
    Mental Wellness

