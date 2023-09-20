video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Carlisle Barracks Disinterment Project Findings



CARLISLE, Pa. – The U.S. Army finalized its sixth disinterment project, returning four Native American children to their families. These children died after being sent to the Carlisle Indian Industrial School and were buried there more than 100 years ago.



The Office of Army Cemeteries (OAC) presented their findings today from the multi-phase disinterment project with archaeological and anthropological expertise from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



The OAC team's findings of the human remains found in the gravesites assigned to Beau Neal (Northern Arapaho), Launy Shorty (Blackfeet), Amos Lafromboise (Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate) and Edward Upright (Spirit Lake) were biologically consistent with the information contained in their student and burial location records.



Each child was returned to their family in a dignified transfer ceremony, and several have already been reinterred on their native lands.



On Sept.14, the Army conducted a dignified disinterment of grave E-14 at the Carlisle Post Cemetery, which records indicated was for a Puyallup child, Edward Spott. The remains recovered however were inconsistent with that of an approximately 17–18-year-old male and instead found to be that of an approximately 16–22-year-old female. The unknown remains were reinterred in a dignified ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 15 with the caring assistance and compassion of the Puyallup family. The Army is committed to reviewing all available resources and seeking new information that may help us identify any possible error that led to this anomaly so we can make the appropriate effort to return Edward to his family and the Puyallup Tribe.



“The Army is truly saddened we were unable to return Eddie to his family this year,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery.



“We remain honored to have had the opportunity to work with these Native American families and to help them find closure. On behalf of my team, I would like to thank all of the families for placing their trust in us throughout this journey in returning their children home.”



In 1879, Carlisle Barracks became the site of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School, operated by the Department of the Interior until 1918. The school educated more than 10,000 Native American children, with representation from approximately 50 Native American tribes from across the nation.



The Carlisle Barracks Post Cemetery will re-open to visitors starting Friday, Sept. 21.