Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Suicide Prevention Month Animation created as an observance advertisement for the Suicide Prevention Month, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, September 215, 2023. This animation was created as a TASK to observe Suicide Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898282
    VIRIN: 230925-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_109904472
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    Suicide
    observance
    Depressed
    AFRC
    Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT