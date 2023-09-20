Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Recently, the Silver Flag site at Tyndall updated their mission for more combat readiness. The site here at Tyndall is the largest of three Silver Flag training sites and trains service members from all over the world.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898281
    VIRIN: 230925-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_109904437
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Silver Flag Mission Update, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Installationofthefuture #TeamTyndall #Tyndallafb #USAirForce #Training

