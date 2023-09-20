Recently, the Silver Flag site at Tyndall updated their mission for more combat readiness. The site here at Tyndall is the largest of three Silver Flag training sites and trains service members from all over the world.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898281
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-LY429-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109904437
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Silver Flag Mission Update, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
