Enhancing Readiness: 908th MXG implements innovative block training approach

Training is a vital tool the Air Force uses to keep their Airmen fully operational, deployable, and mission ready. The 908th Airlift Wing is upholding those standards by ensuring their members are staying up to date with annual requirements, such as computer based and hands-on training.
As a Reserve wing, the bulk of training occurs during monthly Unit Training Assembly weekends. However, since January 2023, groups of 10-20 Airmen from the 908th Maintenance Group have been gathering for the week following UTAs to engage in block training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
