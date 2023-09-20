Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhancing Readiness: 908th MXG implements innovative block training approach

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Training is a vital tool the Air Force uses to keep their Airmen fully operational, deployable, and mission ready. The 908th Airlift Wing is upholding those standards by ensuring their members are staying up to date with annual requirements, such as computer based and hands-on training.

    As a Reserve wing, the bulk of training occurs during monthly Unit Training Assembly weekends. However, since January 2023, groups of 10-20 Airmen from the 908th Maintenance Group have been gathering for the week following UTAs to engage in block training. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898273
    VIRIN: 230925-F-MG843-1001
    Filename: DOD_109904158
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    This work, Enhancing Readiness: 908th MXG implements innovative block training approach, by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

