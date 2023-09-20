Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Hosts a Meeting with Pacific Islands Forum Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders for the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit.

    TAGS

    U.S.
    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    PIF
    Pacific Islands Forum

