President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders for the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 11:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|898269
|Filename:
|DOD_109904073
|Length:
|00:14:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, President Biden Hosts a Meeting with Pacific Islands Forum Leaders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT