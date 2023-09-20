The Marine Corps recruit training evolution is designed to create basically trained Marines, ensuring the fundamentals of our Warrior Ethos have been thoroughly engrained in them. Training Events such as the 47 Foot tall Rappel Tower are designed to mimics descending from a helicopter skid or a building using a rope and harness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Ponce)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898267
|VIRIN:
|230828-M-FX088-7967
|Filename:
|DOD_109904029
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
