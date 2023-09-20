Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    The Marine Corps recruit training evolution is designed to create basically trained Marines, ensuring the fundamentals of our Warrior Ethos have been thoroughly engrained in them. Training Events such as the 47 Foot tall Rappel Tower are designed to mimics descending from a helicopter skid or a building using a rope and harness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Ponce)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898267
    VIRIN: 230828-M-FX088-7967
    Filename: DOD_109904029
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Rappel Tower, by Cpl Luis Ponce Alavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Instructor
    MCRD Parris Island
    Rappel Tower
    Papa Company
    Black Shirts
    Weapons and Field Training Company

