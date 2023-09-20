Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat 2023

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Video by Spc. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Over 150 family members gathered at the annual Gold Star Families Retreat at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, WV.

    The West Virginia National Guard hosts the event the last full weekend in September annually. It is a chance to honor and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898266
    VIRIN: 230924-A-DX231-3778
    Filename: DOD_109904023
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat 2023, by SPC Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Dawson West Virginia Training Area

    West Virginia National Guard
    weeklyvideos
    Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat Camp Dawson Regional Training Institute

