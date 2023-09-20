Over 150 family members gathered at the annual Gold Star Families Retreat at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, WV.
The West Virginia National Guard hosts the event the last full weekend in September annually. It is a chance to honor and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898266
|VIRIN:
|230924-A-DX231-3778
|Filename:
|DOD_109904023
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat 2023, by SPC Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Dawson West Virginia Training Area
LEAVE A COMMENT