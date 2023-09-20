Gold Star Families Weekend Retreat 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over 150 family members gathered at the annual Gold Star Families Retreat at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, WV.



The West Virginia National Guard hosts the event the last full weekend in September annually. It is a chance to honor and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.