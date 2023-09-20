Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Central Region commander excited to lead, embrace change

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Video by Tonya Johnson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Col. Kenneth Darnall assumed command of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Central Region July 27. He is not new to the agency; he has served in the Western, Eastern, and International Regions, Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations, and within the headquarters element. Prior to his new position, Darnall served as commander of DCMA Boeing Philadelphia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 898262
    VIRIN: 230829-D-JA581-1001
    Filename: DOD_109904002
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 

    Army
    DCMA
    Central Region
    Darnall

