New Central Region commander excited to lead, embrace change

Army Col. Kenneth Darnall assumed command of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Central Region July 27. He is not new to the agency; he has served in the Western, Eastern, and International Regions, Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations, and within the headquarters element. Prior to his new position, Darnall served as commander of DCMA Boeing Philadelphia.