Army Col. Kenneth Darnall assumed command of Defense Contract Management Agency’s Central Region July 27. He is not new to the agency; he has served in the Western, Eastern, and International Regions, Aircraft Integrated Maintenance Operations, and within the headquarters element. Prior to his new position, Darnall served as commander of DCMA Boeing Philadelphia.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 11:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|898262
|VIRIN:
|230829-D-JA581-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109904002
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New Central Region commander excited to lead, embrace change, by Tonya Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT