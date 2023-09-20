Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M-SHORAD Gunnery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Video by Spc. Andrew Simeri 

    5-4 Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    On June 23rd, Alpha Battery conducted a live fire training exercise further evaluating the capabilities of the United States Army's latest Short Range Missile Defense platform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 11:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898261
    VIRIN: 230623-A-PE915-4848
    Filename: DOD_109904000
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: BY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M-SHORAD Gunnery, by SPC Andrew Simeri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    M-SHORAD Gunnery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense
    M-SHORAD
    5-4 ADAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT