M-SHORAD Gunnery

On June 23rd, Alpha Battery conducted a live fire training exercise further evaluating the capabilities of the United States Army's latest Short Range Missile Defense platform.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 11:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898261
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-PE915-4848
|Filename:
|DOD_109904000
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
