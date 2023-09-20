Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: MARADMIN 471-23 (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis French 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    MARADMIN 471-23 authorizes female Marines to wear dress slacks while in the SNCO and Officer evening dress uniform. This parallels the uniform update to the female dress blues uniform to match the standard male uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexis French)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 10:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898251
    VIRIN: 230925-M-FJ221-2278
    Filename: DOD_109903899
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: MARADMIN 471-23 (AFN Version), by Cpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DMAMPROD
    DMAVMM
    USMCNEWS
    MARADMIN 471/23
    USMC UNIFORMS

