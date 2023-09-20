MARADMIN 471-23 authorizes female Marines to wear dress slacks while in the SNCO and Officer evening dress uniform. This parallels the uniform update to the female dress blues uniform to match the standard male uniform. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alexis French)
This work, Marine Minute: MARADMIN 471-23 (AFN Version), by Cpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
