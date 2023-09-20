Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Liberty Walking Town Hall: Ardennes/Bataan Neighborhood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    he Deputy Garrison Commander, Dr. Kevin Griess, hosted a WALKING TOWNHALL within the ARDENNES/BATAAN NEIGHBORHOOD.
    Dr. Griess, the Army Housing Office, Directorate of Emergency Service and Residents at Fort Liberty met residents and heard their concerns in the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 09:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898239
    VIRIN: 230921-D-IV289-1001
    PIN: 230921-A
    Filename: DOD_109903739
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Liberty Walking Town Hall: Ardennes/Bataan Neighborhood, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT