he Deputy Garrison Commander, Dr. Kevin Griess, hosted a WALKING TOWNHALL within the ARDENNES/BATAAN NEIGHBORHOOD.
Dr. Griess, the Army Housing Office, Directorate of Emergency Service and Residents at Fort Liberty met residents and heard their concerns in the community.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 09:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898239
|VIRIN:
|230921-D-IV289-1001
|PIN:
|230921-A
|Filename:
|DOD_109903739
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Liberty Walking Town Hall: Ardennes/Bataan Neighborhood, by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT