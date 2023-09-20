SAN PIETRO IN GU, Italy -- A 30 second informative spot designed to encourage and normalize open communication about mental health. Filmed and edited on September 23, 2023. (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 03:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898213
|VIRIN:
|230923-A-LJ797-8946
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_109903400
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bell Bell Tea, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
