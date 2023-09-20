Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Airshow 2023 F/A-18 GoPro B-Roll: MAGTF Demo

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Erik Rheinhart and Maj. Grayson Hendrix, both F/A-18 pilots with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert F. Picone Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 00:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898197
    VIRIN: 230923-M-M0241-1001
    Filename: DOD_109902946
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's Airshow 2023 F/A-18 GoPro B-Roll: MAGTF Demo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Air Ground Task Force
    Miramar
    Flight
    Marines
    MAGTF
    MCASMiramarAirShow

