U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Erik Rheinhart and Maj. Grayson Hendrix, both F/A-18 pilots with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert F. Picone Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 00:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898197
|VIRIN:
|230923-M-M0241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109902946
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, America's Airshow 2023 F/A-18 GoPro B-Roll: MAGTF Demo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT