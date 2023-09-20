USS Bataan conducts flight operations in the Arabian Gulf. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 02:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898189
|VIRIN:
|230913-M-AU949-3839
|Filename:
|DOD_109902719
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Bataan Flight Operations in the Arabian Gulf, by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
