APIA, Samoa (Sept. 21, 2023) – A wrap-up video to mark Pacific Partnership 2023 and the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) mission stop in Samoa. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2023 01:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898187
|VIRIN:
|230921-N-DK867-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109902544
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|APIA, WS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Concludes in Samoa, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT