A U.S. Air Force Lockheed U-2 nicknamed “Dragon Lady,” conducts a flyover during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft with U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California that provides day and night, high-altitude, all-weather intelligence gathering and reaches altitudes above 70,000 feet. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898186
|VIRIN:
|230923-M-TK731-1309
|Filename:
|DOD_109902523
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony, U-2 Flyover, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
