    America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Opening Ceremony, U-2 Flyover

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force Lockheed U-2 nicknamed “Dragon Lady,” conducts a flyover during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft with U.S. Air Force 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, California that provides day and night, high-altitude, all-weather intelligence gathering and reaches altitudes above 70,000 feet. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

