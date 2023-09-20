Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: Blue Angels

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerobatic formation maneuvers during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The Blue Angels, formed in 1946, perform precision flight demonstrations in more than 70 shows at 34 locations throughout the United States each year. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 10:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    MCAS Miramar
    Blue Angels
    MCASMiramarAirShow

