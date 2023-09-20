An F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an aerial demonstration of its vertical landing and short take-off capabilities during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The F-35B Lightning II are flown by aviators with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502 and is designed to operate from austere bases, along with a range of aviation-capable ships with its short take-off and vertical landing capability. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898183
|VIRIN:
|230923-M-TK731-5778
|Filename:
|DOD_109902520
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: F-35B, by Cpl Nayomi Koepke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
