U.S. Marines greet spectators after the completion of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898181
|VIRIN:
|230923-M-KG021-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109902499
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, America's Airshow 2023 B-Roll: MAGTF Demo, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT